Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,069.26

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,069.26 and traded as high as $1,100.00. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) shares last traded at $1,091.00, with a volume of 329,617 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,069.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG.L) Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

