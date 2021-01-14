Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.00

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 335408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.85. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters bought 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.70 ($13,065.98).

About Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

