BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.45. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,974 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.