Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Financial Comparison

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 251.99 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.31 billion 7.80 $1.76 billion $7.06 85.60

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $609.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Volatility and Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Bio-Rad Laboratories 147.91% 3.77% 2.74%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

