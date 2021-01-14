BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

