BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $30,432,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

