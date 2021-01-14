Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

