Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDT. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.86. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.91.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

