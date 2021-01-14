Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Volume Tops $62.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $959,330.26 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

