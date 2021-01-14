Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $15.61 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $15.61 or 0.00039263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $289.96 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.73 or 0.01302059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.00535331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00172844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

