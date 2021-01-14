BitTube Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $7,609.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00418528 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,184.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.