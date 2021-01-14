BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

