BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 69.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter.

BOE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 336,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

