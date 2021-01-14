BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.03. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 518,510 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

