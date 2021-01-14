BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $9.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $40.69 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $779.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $714.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

