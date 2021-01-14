BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.98

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $13.84. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 19,777 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.