Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BCX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

