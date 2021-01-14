Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.25

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 38279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
