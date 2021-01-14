Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Hits $0.0672 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $8,824.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars.

