Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

BE opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,192,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 154,547 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

