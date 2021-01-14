BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $102.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:BMO opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after purchasing an additional 881,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $40,258,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 443,398 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

