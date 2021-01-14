BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Market Perform

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $134.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $144.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $143.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

