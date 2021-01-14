BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $22.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

