Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 34,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The company has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.