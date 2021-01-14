Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 522,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

