Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. 1,747,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

