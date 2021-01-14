Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 2,030,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

