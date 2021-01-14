Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 304,407 iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,809,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

