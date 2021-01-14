Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.24. 276,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

