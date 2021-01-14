Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.