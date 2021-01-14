BOLT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258,911.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $258,911.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00376498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.92 or 0.04019154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.