Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.85 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,182.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,864.02. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.