Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $65.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

NYSE BOOT opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

