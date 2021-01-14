Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.70

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.70 and last traded at C$56.31, with a volume of 192135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,713.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

