Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.13

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 93466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

