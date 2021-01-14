Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

