BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.