Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.13. 513,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 349,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

