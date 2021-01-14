Bread 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $374,865.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bread has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $374,865.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

