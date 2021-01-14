Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,722 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 237.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.04.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $148.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,262. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $155.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

