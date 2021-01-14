Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 133,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

