Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,742 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 250,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.