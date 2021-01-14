Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 175.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $526,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.62 and a 200-day moving average of $327.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

