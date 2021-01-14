Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 612,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

