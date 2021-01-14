Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $15.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 6,165 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.