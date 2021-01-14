Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $2.99. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

