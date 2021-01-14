Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 748,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 126,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 469,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

