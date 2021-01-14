Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $452.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

