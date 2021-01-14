Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

