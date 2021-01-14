Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.68. 496,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $3,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 182.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 43.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.